Design World

Nidec Drives releases Connect V3 commissioning software

By |

Nidec Drives has released an upgraded version of its Connect PC commissioning tool, designed to simplify and streamline drive setup with guided, step-by-step PC-based support.

Connect V3 is designed to simplify setup and improve usability, offering a clear interface and a range of capabilities, including:

  • Auto-discovery via Ethernet, Serial, or Bluetooth
  • Guided setup with intuitive dropdown motor selection
  • Real-time tuning with integrated scope and motion analysis tools
  • Visual I/O configuration and dynamic logic diagramming
  • Seamless PLC integration and built-in self-diagnostics

Connect V3 simplifies commissioning for both experienced motion control engineers and first-time users, offering a straightforward and dependable setup process.

Centralized access to tools and resources for streamlined commissioning

To support this streamlined approach, Nidec Drives has launched www.DriveSetup.com, a dedicated online hub offering all the essential documentation, tools, and resources needed to confidently commission and optimize Connect V3.

Every stage of the customer journey has been designed using Human-Centered Design (HCD) principles, creating a smooth experience from purchase to initial use. By addressing friction points, Nidec provides an integrated solution where components function together effectively.

With this upgrade, Nidec Drives sets a new industry benchmark for simplicity, performance, and user empowerment.

For more information, visit acim.nidec.com/drives/control-techniques.

Filed Under: Industrial automation
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World