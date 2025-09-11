Nidec Drives releases Connect V3 commissioning software

Nidec Drives has released an upgraded version of its Connect PC commissioning tool, designed to simplify and streamline drive setup with guided, step-by-step PC-based support.

Connect V3 is designed to simplify setup and improve usability, offering a clear interface and a range of capabilities, including:

Auto-discovery via Ethernet, Serial, or Bluetooth

Guided setup with intuitive dropdown motor selection

Real-time tuning with integrated scope and motion analysis tools

Visual I/O configuration and dynamic logic diagramming

Seamless PLC integration and built-in self-diagnostics

Connect V3 simplifies commissioning for both experienced motion control engineers and first-time users, offering a straightforward and dependable setup process.

Centralized access to tools and resources for streamlined commissioning

To support this streamlined approach, Nidec Drives has launched www.DriveSetup.com, a dedicated online hub offering all the essential documentation, tools, and resources needed to confidently commission and optimize Connect V3.

Every stage of the customer journey has been designed using Human-Centered Design (HCD) principles, creating a smooth experience from purchase to initial use. By addressing friction points, Nidec provides an integrated solution where components function together effectively.

With this upgrade, Nidec Drives sets a new industry benchmark for simplicity, performance, and user empowerment.

For more information, visit acim.nidec.com/drives/control-techniques.