Nidec Drives unveils 700 hp / 500 kW power module drive

Nidec Drives is launching a new Control Techniques 700 hp (500 kW) power module, the largest drive in its 50-year history. Delivering a product that is big on power but small on space, it weighs less than its competition and offers a more flexible and serviceable solution than anything else of its kind.

Installation and servicing

Having 700 hp / 500 kW of power in a single Unidrive power module at just 287 lbs., changes the way we can use high-powered drives. Its small footprint and pre-engineered accessories make it easy to install or retrofit in industry-standard enclosures. The drive can be removed and replaced from its cabinet in under 30 minutes – a testament to its simplicity. The 700 hp Power Module can be fitted with Nidec Drives’ celebrated Unidrive M series, Specialist Pump F600, or HVAC H300 control modules.

It has been engineered to be the lightest high-powered drive of its kind and showcases pre-engineered accessories to ensure seamless integration. Because the drive is smaller than any of its current equivalents, it is the perfect high-power solution for retrofit applications, where turnaround time is key. During servicing, factory-tested sub-assemblies can be exchanged on-site instead of needing to return the complete drive to the factory for servicing or repair. The wider front face design and lower center of gravity provide greater physical stability and safety during installation, so an installer can handle the wiring and connection singlehandedly using fixed lifting points on the chassis and the comprehensive range of accessories supplied.

Controls, communication and configuration

This 700 hp Nidec Drives power module makes great use of the prestigious Unidrive, Specialist Pump F600 and HVAC H300 series of AC Drives, targeting fans, pumps, compressors and extruder applications. It is ideal for use in processes such as water plants, handling systems, steel manufacturing, mining, and minerals.

All leading industrial communications protocols are supported as standard or with user-fitted option modules. The modules have direct, high-speed access to all drive parameters. In addition, for high-performance servo networks such as EtherCAT and CANopen, the drive control loops are synchronized with the communication system to eliminate delays and enhance performance.

Electronic drive optimization

Severe harmonic distortion can cause sensitive electronic equipment such as AC drives to malfunction. The 700 hp Power Module has two rectifiers as standard, allowing a 12-pulse supply connection which can greatly reduce harmonic distortion. It also uses the latest microprocessor technology and Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) technology to reduce EMC/RFI emissions and allow for longer motor leads. Innovative techniques enable IGBTs to shut down rapidly when external faults are detected.

Tony Pickering, president of Nidec Drives, said, “Our new 700 hp (500kw) drives mark a bold new direction for Nidec Drives. Allowing us to provide a high-quality, high-power system into a new world of applications and industries.

As these new drives are effectively an extension of our Unidrive M and industry specific control ranges, users can be confident they are getting a product that is built with exceptional levels of performance, durability and flexibility in mind.

It is no secret how important it is to a business to have effective and working machinery. For a business that runs its machines 24/7, downtime has a massive negative effect that will run through an entire production process. What if long stoppages become a thing of the past? The 700 hp (500 kw) Power Module enables on-site repairs to be carried out if necessary and replacement emergency breakdown units can be available in as little as 24 hours.

Put simply, this is both our largest-ever drive and one of our simplest to commission. People across the world know and respect us for our smaller drives, so we’re naturally excited to introduce our largest yet.”

For more information, visit ControlTechniques.us.