Nidec/U.S. Motors names new GM of commercial and industrial motors

Thiago Mohallem has been promoted to General Manager of Nidec Motor Corporation’s commercial and industrial motors and drives group. The product lines, part of the iconic U.S. Motors brand, serve a wide range of industries including irrigation, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, and pool and spa applications.

Mohallem was previously Global Supply Chain VP for the Nidec appliance, commercial, and industrial group. He will continue to be responsible for that role while also leading engineering, sales, and marketing efforts.

Mohallem has over 20 years of leadership experience at multinationals including Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, and BRF. He joined Nidec in 2017, as CPO of Embraco brand motors.

“We’re pleased to announce Thiago’s new role, as he has been a strong leader at Nidec for a number of years, helping deliver the high-efficiency, energy-saving motor, and drive solutions that our customers demand today,” said Tim Schamel, president of the U.S. Motors division.

From the advanced technology of variable speed electronically commutated motors to NEMA Premium efficient motors, the Nidec/U.S. Motors brand is well respected in the industry.

US Motors

