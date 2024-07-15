NITRA CPS9E Series dovetail cylinder position switches from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added NITRA CPS9E series cylinder position switches which are compact general-purpose switches designed to detect the position of a pneumatic cylinder’s magnetic piston. This feedback can be used by a control system to determine cylinder position, cycle count, and to confirm operation.

These switches are manufactured specifically to fit into extruded or machined 1/4-inch 60-degree dovetail slots. They are superior to reed switches since they utilize solid-state technology with no moving parts for a longer life. They are available in PNP or NPN logic, with a normally open output, and a flying lead pigtail or a 3-pin M8 electrical connection with a 90-degree cable exit.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/cylinder-switches