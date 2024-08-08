NITRA nickel-plated brass PTC fittings from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added a variety of new NITRA push-to-connect fittings. These fittings feature durable nickel-plated brass bodies, threads, and release sleeves. They have a maximum pressure rating of 300 psi and can withstand temperatures up to 175℉.

Numerous fitting styles have been added, including male straight fittings, male elbows, branch tees, union straight fittings, union straight reducers, union elbows, union tees, union Y fittings, plug-in reducers, and elbow flow control valves.

The new fittings support tubing sizes 4 to 12mm and 5/32 to 1/2-in. Thread styles and sizes supported are #10-32 through 1/2-in. NPT, 1/8 through 1/2-in. R-thread, and G-thread.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/pneumatic-fittings