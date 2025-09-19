Nominations for the 2026 Top Workplaces for Engineers are open

Earlier this year, Engineering.com announced the 2025 Top Workplaces for Engineers, recognizing 35 companies where engineers can innovate and thrive. In partnership with Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, we are excited to announce the second iteration, which will acknowledge even more outstanding companies and teams. Nominations for the 2026 season are now open, and we at Design World, along with many of our sibling publications, encourage you to enter your company at topworkplaces.com/engineering-com.

To be eligible, participating companies must employ at least 35 engineers or have an engineering workforce comprising 10% or more of their total workforce. The award is based on employee feedback captured by the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. Participating companies will be evaluated against the industry’s most robust benchmarks based on more than 18 years of culture research.

The nomination period ends mid-January, but consider submitting your nomination much sooner before the busy end-of-year season. Engineering.com will publish the list of winners in the spring of 2026.

For more information about the 2026 Top Workplaces for Engineers program, visit engineering.com/is-your-company-a-top-workplace-for-engineers-nominations-are-open.