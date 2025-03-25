Design World

Non-drip cryogenic epoxy offers electrical and thermal insulation

By |

Master Bond EP29LPSPND-3 is a two component, non-drip epoxy compound with a paste consistency that can be used for bonding and sealing applications. The system is electrically non-conductive and thermally insulative, with a thermal conductivity of approximately 0.2 W/(m•K) at room temperature. It withstands cryogenic temperatures and is serviceable in the range from 4K to 250°F.

EP29LPSPND-3 features a coefficient of thermal expansion of 45-50 x 10-6 in/in/°C, a tensile strength of 6,000-8,000 psi, and a Shore D hardness of 70-80. This system has a volume resistivity exceeding 1015 ohm-cm at 75°F and a dielectric constant of 4.2 at 60 Hz. A key performance attribute is its ability to withstand temperature cycling even at cryogenic levels.

EP29LPSPND-3 has a mix ratio of 100:65 by weight with a long working life after mixing; a 100-gram batch will yield an open time of greater than 5 hours at 75°F. The color of Part A is clear-translucent, and Part B is amber-clear; it cures clear when applied in thin sections despite being a paste, with a refractive index of 1.56 at 589 nm. The recommended cure schedule is either 12-18 hours at 130-150°F or a faster 5-10 hours at 150-165°F. EP29LPSPND-3 is available in ounce jar kits, half pint kits, pint kits, quart kits, and gallon kits.

Master bond epoxies for cryogenic applications

Master Bond offers a range of epoxy formulations designed for use in cryogenic environments. Available in one- or two-part systems, these adhesives, sealants, and coatings can cure at ambient or elevated temperatures.

For more information about Master Bond’s cryogenic compounds, visit masterbond.com/properties/epoxy-adhesives-cryogenic-applications.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Adhesives • epoxies
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World