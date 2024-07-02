NORD’s electronic control products offer cost-effective solutions to intelligently automate drive systems

Together with high-efficiency gear motors, NORD variable frequency drives intelligently control conveyor systems with high precision regulation, motor brake management, and POSICON integrated positioning mode for synchronous operation.

Electronic drive technology such as variable frequency drives and motor starters optimize automation with dynamic control of speed, precision regulation, and scalable functionality. Electronic control products from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS are designed with flexible adaptation to any application, are quick to install, easy to operate, and compatible with all common bus systems and controllers. NORD offers AC vector drives for centralized operation in a control cabinet and for decentralized, fully integrated use directly on the motor. Both design options offer an Industry 4.0 solution that can be networked and with the internal PLC, enable pre-processing of internal status data or data from externally connected sensors for remote status monitoring.

In the Food & Beverage Industry, canning and bottling plants require strict quality standards and must maintain full availability while avoiding failures and unplanned downtimes. Using reliable technology with simple maintenance is key to operational efficiency. NORDAC PRO SK 500P variable frequency drives from NORD offer a control cabinet solution with scalable functionality, easy installation, and high precision regulation. An integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface enables efficient connection to Ethernet-based control systems and remote control of the drives. Through online maintenance, users can inspect the system, check for faults, and evaluate data from all NORD variable frequency drives in specific plant sections to plan for service. These VFDs also feature POSICON integrated positioning mode and precise speed control to ensure containers are not falling over during conveyance, can stop at the correct positions when filled, and run at high conveyor speeds during sealing.

Airport baggage handling systems are intricate arrangements of complex conveyor lines that must operate with precision and reliability. Many conveyors use helical bevel gear units from NORD DRIVESYSTEMS paired with decentralized, motor-mounted NORDAC FLEX variable frequency drives and IE3 synchronous motors or IE5+ permanent magnet synchronous motors. This modular solution is cost-effective, supports easy maintenance, and is easy to install through quick connectors that allow for preassembly. Variable frequency drives in these solutions often have the brake rectifier integrated directly into the VFD for dynamic control, enabling rapid starting and stopping of the conveyors as baggage travels through the system. Additional options such as a Safe Torque Off (STO) safety circuit, Ethernet/PROFINET network control, and a local/remote selector switch can also be configured with the drives to increase safety measures as well as reduce the hardware and cabling required to wire the baggage system.

Distribution centers use a variety of applications such as curved conveyors, conveyor belts, mergers/pushers, vertical conveyors, lifters, and more to efficiently move parcels from one end of the facility to the other. NORD’s LogiDrive complete drive solution is ideal for these applications thanks to its focus on energy efficiency, variant reduction, low maintenance, and long service life. In advanced LogiDrive solutions, a NORDAC LINK variable frequency drive is combined with a DuoDrive integrated gear unit and motor or a NORDBLOC.1 helical bevel gear unit with an IE5+ synchronous motor. NORDAC LINK VFDs feature full Plug & Play capabilities for quick commissioning and easy maintenance, various functional safety options, and motor brake management to prevent parcel disruptions. High precision regulation and synchronization result in smooth operation and transfer between conveyors. The integrated Ethernet interface can also be extended through optional modules to meet precise application requirements.

NORD developed NORDAC ON/ON+ variable frequency drives to meet the special needs of horizontal conveyor technology. Many intralogistics applications utilize these VFDs in combination with IE3 asynchronous motors (NORDAC ON) or IE5+ synchronous motors (NORD ON+) due to their high precision control and high overload characteristics for both synchronous and asynchronous motors. These VFDs also include integrated functions to optimize the operational performance of conveyors, an integrated multi-protocol Ethernet interface for easy integration into automation systems, and full Plug & Play functionality for quick installation and maintenance.

Theater automation helps move spotlights, curtains, and stage elements quickly and efficiently while prioritizing the safety of actors and stage workers. For these environments, NORD uses versatile NORDAC PRO SK 500P control cabinet variable frequency drives paired with reliable gear motors. These centralized VFDs feature integrated brake management, a brake chopper, line filter, and sensor-less current vector control, and enable the programming of complete performances through touchscreen operating consoles. Integrated functional safety options ensure drives can operate seamlessly around artists, technical staff, and even the audience while avoiding serious accidents.

From bottling plants to theater hoists, NORD’s innovative drive technology can be configured to match a wide range of applications. Learn more by visiting www.nord.com