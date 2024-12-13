Norstat announces SR E, SR E4C for E-Stop buttons, safety switches

Norstat now offers the SR E and SR E4C, safety interfaces for E-Stop buttons and safety switches.

The ReeR SR E and SR E4C are safety interfaces for E-Stop buttons and safety switches that are equipped with selectable automatic or manual start/restart command.

They utilize either screw terminal blocks or clamp terminal blocks and have EDM feedback input for internal contactors monitoring. Safety relay outputs are 2NO (6A at 250VAC) with a minimum response time of < 20ms. These interfaces utilize LED indication for status and diagnostics and power supply channels 1 and 2. Safety level is PLe-Cat.4. Both the SR E and SR E4C have a protection rating of IP 2X and can operate in temperature ranges from -30°C to +55°C.

For more information, visit norstat.com.