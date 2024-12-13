Design World

Norstat announces SR E, SR E4C for E-Stop buttons, safety switches

By |

Norstat now offers the SR E and SR E4C, safety interfaces for E-Stop buttons and safety switches.

The ReeR SR E and SR E4C are safety interfaces for E-Stop buttons and safety switches that are equipped with selectable automatic or manual start/restart command.

They utilize either screw terminal blocks or clamp terminal blocks and have EDM feedback input for internal contactors monitoring. Safety relay outputs are 2NO (6A at 250VAC) with a minimum response time of < 20ms. These interfaces utilize LED indication for status and diagnostics and power supply channels 1 and 2. Safety level is PLe-Cat.4. Both the SR E and SR E4C have a protection rating of IP 2X and can operate in temperature ranges from -30°C to +55°C.

For more information, visit norstat.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: INDUSTRIAL SAFETY SYSTEMS
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World