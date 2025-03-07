Norstat introduces automotive connectors compatible with Deutsch DT type

Norstat has released a new line of automotive connectors compatible with Deutsch DT-type connectors. The connectors are available individually or as fully molded cable assemblies.

These automotive connectors have a polypropylene housing for durability and versatility. They are available in a molded cable assembly that simplifies wiring and installation. Cable lengths range from 1m to 2.1m, making them suitable for automotive, industrial, agricultural, and construction equipment applications.

The automotive connector series is compatible with Deutsch DT 06 type connectors and is available with 2 or 4 pole contact configurations, as well as male or female connector types. Cables are available in black or grey with either black or transparent connector housings. Voltage options include 24V DC or 10-230V AC/DC, with multiple circuit types available for various applications. Contact are made of brass and gold flash and LED-lighted versions are available to indicate operational status.

