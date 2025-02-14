Norstat introduces field wireable DIN valve connectors in various options

Norstat offers an extensive line of field wireable DIN valve connectors in a wide variety of styles, sizes, and options.

DIN valve connectors available as field wire-able versions are available in forms A (18mm), B (11mm), and C (8mm). All DIN connectors are available with optional electrical components, including a diode, varistor, or full-wave bridge rectifier. They are also offered with LEDs (red, yellow, or green) for status indication. These connectors are available in a variety of voltages with 2 or 3 poles.

ATEX connectors are specifically designed for hazardous applications involving gas, dust, fire, or explosive atmospheres, making them suitable for use in oil and gas refineries, chemical plants, and grain or agricultural processing and storage facilities. The ATEX line is available with the same options as the standard DIN line. All ATEX connectors are certified for equipment category 2G and 2D, as well as gas zone 1 and dust zone 21.

For more information, visit norstat.com.