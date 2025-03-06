Norstat introduces Magnasafe safety switch for machine guarding

Norstat has introduced the Magnasafe safety switch, a reed and magnet-operated device designed for machine guarding applications where guard locking is not required.

Magnasafe switches are fully encapsulated, non-contact switches suitable for long-term use in harsh or wet environments. They are available in various sizes and contact configurations, making them suitable for food processing, filling, packaging, and other non-locking machine guard applications.

Magnasafe switches are housed in ABS or 316-grade stainless steel and come in various sizes with multiple cable connection options, including M12 quick disconnect. They are designed to tolerate misalignment and have an IP67 and IP69K protection rating, with high-temperature variants available.

