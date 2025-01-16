Norstat introduces TG1 safety tongue interlock for guard applications

Norstat has introduced the TG1 from Mechan Controls, a safety tongue interlock designed for hinged, lifting, and sliding guard applications.

The TG1 tongue guard safety interlocks were designed to be an easy and affordable method of keeping a machine safely guarded. With three versions available (ABS, 316 stainless steel and ABS w/ stainless steel head), the TG1 is suitable for most any type of application or production environment. The TG1 can be used to achieve Cat 4/SIL3 PL-e when combined with a safety relay that monitors dual contactors through the safety relay reset channel.

The TG1 has 3 types of actuators available (standard, flat and flexible). The flexible allows for gate sagging or misalignment allowing the switch and activator to function without damage on applications where there may not be proper alignment. These switches have force-guided relays, tamper-resistant mechanisms, 3 cable entry points, are shock and vibration-proof, and have a protection rating of IP67.

For more information, visit norstat.com.