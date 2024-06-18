Norstat now offers an easily programmable inclination switch

The DNS Inclination Switch from M-P Sensor is a flexible and highly accurate switch using four independently adjustable switching angles and a high-quality MEMS sensor unit. These switches are also easily and quickly programmed using menu-driven buttons and displays. They offer fast visual feedback through a display with 4 status and crosshair LED’s. Thanks to the robust IP67 metal housing and the encapsulated electronics, the DNS inclination switch can be used in a wide variety of applications including mobile machines, off-road systems, and most recently in EV charging stations to cut power if the charging station has been compromised and is not in its normal upright position preventing potentially serious consequences.

The DNS INCLINATION SWITCH has a 4x PNP output signal with NO / NC function and is available with an adjustment range of -85°. +85°, or -45°, +45° or -10°..+10°. These switches have an operating voltage of 9..30 Vdc and use a M12 8-pole electrical connection. They carry a protection rating of IP 67 and can operate from -25° C to +80° C.

