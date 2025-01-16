Norstat offers ATEX-certified MOSAIC RV safety controller

Norstat now carries the MOSAIC RV Line, an ATEX-certified version of the popular Mosaic safety controller series from ReeR Safety that is both ATEX and HAZLOC-certified for use in potentially explosive environments.

The MOSAIC RV Line is ideal for industrial environments that demand reliable safety solutions where potentially explosive atmospheres exist such as chemical, petrochemical, food, pharmaceutical and maritime industries. The RV Line is ATEX Zone 2 and Hazloc certified and delivers advanced protection against explosive gasses and vapors, ensuring reliability even in the most extreme conditions.

The RV Line, with its 5 versions, are extremely durable and offer reliable operation in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +65°C and with the conformal coating they are ideal for Marine or high humidity environments. Main units and expansion modules can be easily integrated, and custom configurations can be enabled through the MSD software.

For more information, visit norstat.com.