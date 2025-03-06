Norstat offers SR Select multi-function safety relay with four modes

Norstat now offers the SR Select, a multi-function safety relay with four operational modes. It is compatible with various safety devices, including safety light curtains, static output devices, dual-channel emergency switches, two-hand controls, and safety photocells. Users can select the required function using a rotary switch on the front of the relay. The SR Select also includes an option for manual or automatic restart.

The SR Select from ReeR Safety features two normally open (NO) outputs with guided contact safety relays and three selectable operating modes: automatic, monitored, or manual. It has a response time of less than 20 milliseconds. The relay connects via a terminal block with reverse polarity protection, and LED indicators display input, output, and fault status. The device has a lifespan of 20 years and carries a protection rating of IP20 for the housing and IP2X for the terminal blocks.

For more information, visit norstat.com.