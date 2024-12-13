Norstat unveils MBI-L series larger sized polycarbonate enclosures

Norstat has introduced the MBI-L series, a line of larger sized polycarbonate enclosures that are ideal for demanding industrial environments where additional space is needed.

The MBI-L series from Multi-Box are larger sized polycarbonate enclosures designed for demanding industrial environments and for applications where a larger size is needed. The enclosure bases come with either pre-formed knock-outs (making cable access easy) or plain side walls. All bases have multiple fixing points, come with corrosion free plastic cover screws and are lower in weight than standard aluminum, stainless or sheet metal enclosures while still maintaining high stability and impact resistance.

The MBI-L series utilizes Glass-fiber reinforced polycarbonate for a superior strength to weight ratio. They are UV-resistant and self-extinguishing with a flammability classification of UL 92 V2. They use a seamlessly foamed-in 2 component polyurethane gasket for a secure seal giving these boxes a protection rating of IP 66 as well as having an impact resistance of IK 08. Box sizes range from 11.8 x 7.8 x 5.12 inches up to 15.8 x 11.8 x 7.3 inches.

