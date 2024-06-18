Norstat’s MBI Black industrial enclosures offer almost invisible installation

Norstat Inc. now offers a line of industrial enclosures in stealth black, incorporating modern design and technical performance with an almost invisible installation in specific applications.

The MBI Black series combines discrete presence, modern design, and excellent technical performance. These enclosures integrate seamlessly into industrial environments and enable discreet, almost invisible installation thanks to their black design. The boxes are available with plain side walls or pre-formed metric knockouts and with black or transparent covers.

MBI Black series boxes come in several sizes and are suitable for hidden installations. The boxes have foamed-in 2-component polyurethane gaskets, come with corrosion-free plastic cover screws, and have various fastening options for walls or machines. They have a protection rating of IP66, impact resistance of IK08, and are self-extinguishing (UL 90 V0).

