North American Companies Seek Stronger Ties with Italian OEMs

Sponsored by the Italian Trade Association.

Regardless of industry, market, product, and process, end users consistently express a desire to form deeper collaborative partnerships with their OEMs. This was strongly reflected in an End-User Perceptions survey — conducted by WTWH on behalf of the Italian Trade Agency’s Machines Italia project analyzing how North American companies perceive Italian machinery—where just over 70% of end users reported OEM websites as their most common source of industry information.

In other words, when looking for expertise and information on the latest machine technology, industry trends, and process improvements, end users are first looking to their OEM partners.

By taking time to comprehensively understand customers’ operations, pain points, and goals, Italian machine builders have demonstrated a strong commitment to forging lasting relationships. End users have recognized this commitment to relationship building from Italian machine builders, with over 90% of end users agreeing at least somewhat that Italian machine builders are responsive and collaborative partners. Beyond a spec sheet and a standard pitch, Italian machine builders take time to work closely with customers to deliver solutions tailored to individual needs, including entirely bespoke designs and machinery which embody a collaborative spirit. Customized and collaborative design are important selling points for Italian machinery. As one American user even noted: “I have also appreciated the quick turnaround for design changes from our Italian OEM. We often are very particular about our machine specification, and our Italian partners seem to be able to comply with little difficulty.”

To demonstrate the deep Italian commitment to building lasting partnerships, Machines Italia asked four Italian machine builders in the industrial software, machinery, metal fabrication and metalworking sectors to expound on their collaborative bonafides. From initial design and planning, all the way through to commissioning and ongoing support and service, Italian machine builders are committed to forming lasting customer relationships. “Our Italian OEM has remarkable fabrication capabilities in house, and seems to work with a collection of local suppliers for their products,” notes one North American end user. “There is an awful lot of fabrication capability in the Monza area especially.” Machines Italia has showcased several Italian machine builders that embody this collaborative spirit, exploring the unique and specific ways they collaborate with their customers to elevate their product portfolio and expand the quality of their services.

Digital Journeymen

Airpim Srl (airpim.com/en) is a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it) the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association. By partnering with customers to deliver high-level digital solutions, airpim develops state-of-the-art digital tools designed to securely integrate, enrich, and manage data, transforming it into a powerful strategic asset. The forward-looking software provider specializes in advanced technology to help businesses optimize data quality and security. Its solutions address complex industry challenges with flexibility and precision.

Due to the nature of their technology and software focused approach, airpim must work closely with clients to develop solutions tailored specifically to their needs. Each operation presents unique challenges and airpim excels at holistically understanding a client’s operations and addressing key digital pain points.

In this sense, collaboration and partnership are core to the identity and success of airpim.

“The system offers a simple, role-based interface tailored to each user’s specific responsibilities,” says airpim CEO Tiziano Tresanti. With collaboration and customization at the core of their end user experience, airpim is delivering tailored solutions for specific challenges.

Perhaps the best demonstration of airpim’s unwavering commitment to collaboration is through the examination of a key case study. Airpim was presented with a leading Italian tool manufacturer struggling with five disparate software systems unable to communicate with one another.

“Our first step was to identify production orders and connect manufacturing machinery to the digital platform, integrating its data with existing systems,” says Ulrike Gamper, Business Development & Communication Manager at airpim. The company collaborated closely with the client to evaluate the different platforms, uncover desired operational goals, explore potential solutions, and ultimately execute a concrete improvement plan. Airpim solved the challenge by integrating these systems into a unified ecosystem, enabling seamless, real-time access to structured, clean, and up-to-date data. This transformation significantly boosted productivity and competitiveness, while also delivering powerful support for industrial accounting processes.

“Collaborating with companies to leverage their data and help them achieve greater operational efficiency is a key part of our competitive advantage,” Gamper says. “We always strive to help end users with their unique and specific software challenges.” Whether just on the start of a digital journey, or deep into a long digital transformation, airpim can help achieve your goals and enhance your operations through digital tools anchored by a deeply collaborative working relationship.

Balancing Relationships

Beyond the digital space, Italian machine builders are also working closely with clients to design customized machinery suited to a specific challenge or precise application. Balance Systems Srl (balancesystems.com) is a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it) the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association. Balance Systems understands the importance of industry partnerships, demonstrating their focus on collaborative improvement through both their machine and service offerings.

In their line of ring balancers, Balance Systems delivers best-in-class products optimized for rapid changeovers, adaptable installation options, and high-performance automated processes and monitoring. While these are impressive products, the true strength of Balance Systems lies in their ability to collaborate and customize.

With a variety of different automation options, sensor configurations, mounting and installation setups, and flexible software suites, Balance Systems can deliver a solution tailored to each organization’s unique needs.

By continuously soliciting feedback from clients and technicians to refine service offerings, both in the field and remotely, Balance Systems exemplifies the collaborative mindset in their approach to service and maintenance. Its dedicated internal team means Balance Systems is committed to working closely with their clients to understand how services can be improved, ultimately helping their clients achieve more efficient operations. Through an ongoing process of feedback and collaboration, Balance Systems works diligently to maintain their machines in the field, all while continuously improving the quality of their services.

Empowering with e-POWER

One Italian machine builder is taking a unique approach to collaboration by empowering their clients to do more on their own, without the need for OEM intervention. Davi-Promau Srl (Davi-Promau.com/int/en) is a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it) the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association. Davi-Promau is an industry-leading manufacturer of plate rolls, angle rolls, high productivity lines and customized rolling machines. With sights set on revolutionizing the steel plate rolling industry, Davi-Promau unveiled its new fully electric e-POWER plate roll machine. e-POWER embodies the highest levels of precision, productivity, ease of maintenance and energy efficiency all within a quiet, compact machine that ensures hassle-free installation.

One innovative way that Davi-Promau has sought to collaborate with North American industry partners is by drastically simplifying the maintenance process on their e-POWER machine. While many companies work to improve the quality of their post-installation service and maintenance, Davi-Promau has taken a truly novel approach by also striving to make maintenance easily achievable by end users with limited resources.

With e-POWER, maintenance tasks are cleaner and more straightforward, thanks to the system’s single actuator component. Instead of having to disassemble the actuator, users can easily replace it and ship the actuator back to Davi-Promau for rebuilding. This streamlined approach means that even a licensed electrician can handle the replacement, eliminating the need for a specialized technician in certain phases.

By listening to their clients, Davi-Promau was able to deliver a solution that deepens partnerships and trust by empowering clients with the tools needed to address common production challenges. A truly innovative approach to collaborative service, Davi-Promau delivers solutions that put the power back into clients’ hands.

The Cutting Edge

A final Italian machine builder embodies the spirit of collaborative success by baking an open-dialogue exchange into all of their customer interactions. STHEMMA Srl (sthemma.com/en) is a member of UCIMU-SISTEMI PER PRODURRE (ucimu.it) the Italian Machine Tools, Robots and Automation Manufacturers’ Association. STHEMMA/THOMAS manufactures THOMAS saws and cutting machines, with a particular focus on customer-first collaboration and partnership. The product range spans from manual saws to advanced automatic CNC systems, designed with cutting-edge technologies. THOMAS-branded bandsaws represent the perfect balance between traditional craftsmanship and technological innovation.

STHEMMA/THOMAS goes beyond selling machinery, working as a trusted partner to its clients. Every delivery begins with an open, in-depth dialogue to identify customers’ actual needs and provide tailored solutions—whether through manual saws or automatic cutting systems. “The supplier-client relationship starts with listening,” one industry leader says. “Each user faces unique challenges: optimizing production times, reducing material waste, or improving the final cutting quality, to name a few. With deep industry knowledge and attention to detail, STHEMMA/THOMAS works closely with customers to understand their needs and deliver solutions that turn challenges into growth opportunities.”

STHEMMA/THOMAS’s dedication to collaborative solutions is further demonstrated in their service offerings. With a company-wide goal of building deep trust with their clients, STHEMMA/ THOMAS provides post-sale support as an integral part of its customer commitment. “One of our company’s primary objectives is to build trust with clients,” a company leader says. “This approach doesn’t end with the sale; we provide post-sale support as an integral part of our commitment.”

While this includes standard maintenance and service features, a defining aspect of STHEMMA/THOMAS’s service package is customized consulting for process optimization. STHEMMA/THOMAS will partner with a client to thoroughly evaluate their operations and uncover potential additions or modifications to improve overall efficiency. This commitment delivers tangible results: in one instance, STHEMMA/THOMAS’s consulting process identified a gap and introduced a solution to a manufacturer that improved productivity by 30% and cut operating costs by 20% in the first year alone.

STHEMMA/THOMAS’s strength, as it lies for many other Italian machine builders, is their ability to listen, understand, and innovate, building trust-based relationships that stand the test of time.

Lasting Impressions

Collaboration has become a key differentiator for machine builders across industries. As the complexities of modernity compound in industries like manufacturing, end users are challenged with absorbing the enormous volume of new information they are faced with. Be it new physical technology or new digital technology, or new processes and new best practices, organizations are inundated with information and options that quickly become overwhelming and can lead to crippling option paralysis.

Fortunately for end users, Italian machine builders are industry experts, keeping abreast of the newest technology and information to deliver cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

Most importantly, end users, especially those here in North America, do not have to aggressively seek out their Italian partners for these solutions – many Italian machine builders are already helping their end users proactively evaluate new options and are constantly helping end users identify where in their operations improvements can be made. With a deep well of knowledge and versatile expertise across machine and technology disciplines, Italian machine builders are responsive and engaged partners, ready to help guide end users along a journey of continuous improvement.

From collaborative machine design based on end user feedback, to proactive consulting and design services tailored to each customer’s operations, Italian machine builders are committed to forging lasting ties with their clients.