NOSHOK adds IO-Link pressure transmitters to PTI Series

NOSHOK introduced two additions to its PTI Series: the PTI10 and PTI15 intelligent pressure transmitter and transmitter/switch with IO-Link communication. The devices add digital connectivity while maintaining the performance and durability associated with NOSHOK instrumentation.

The NOSHOK PTI15 Series Transmitter/Switch replaces the 800 Series Electronic Indicating Pressure Transmitter/Switch and is offered at a lower price. IO-Link technology supports integration with automation and process networks.

With bidirectional digital communication, the PTI10 and PTI15 support simplified installation, remote configuration, continuous diagnostics and improved access to device data to support uptime and system integration.

Built on NOSHOK’s PTI Series platform, these transmitters offer:

Accurate, repeatable pressure measurement for a range of industrial applications

Stainless steel construction for durability and long-term stability in demanding environments

A compact design suited for installation in space-limited systems

The PTI10 and PTI15 are suited for smart factory environments, OEM equipment and process automation systems that require real-time process visibility and support condition-based maintenance.

As industry connectivity evolves, NOSHOK’s IO-Link-enabled transmitters support customers and partners as they adopt intelligent measurement and control technologies.

