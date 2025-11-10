November 2025 Issue: Trends in intelligent industrial automation

A note from the editor
As 2025 winds down, engineering innovation shows no signs of slowing. This month’s issue explores the rise of intelligent automation — where AI, data, and design converge to create smarter, more efficient systems. From smart bearings that fuel predictive maintenance to ultrasonic sensors and next-gen motion control, our features highlight how intelligence is being built into every layer of manufacturing. We also look at how ethics and sustainability are reshaping engineering priorities, and how digital transformation tools are guiding companies through rapid change.
Highlights from the issue:
- Trends in intelligent industrial automation — how factories are getting smarter and more connected
- Smart bearings for AI-driven manufacturing — small parts delivering big data
- Precise sensing with ultrasonic sensors — accuracy for automation and process control
- High-performance plastics — solving modern engineering challenges with advanced materials
- Ethical engineering — why design integrity matters more than ever
- Digital transformation for engineering services — practical tools for navigating Industry 4.0
Special sections:
- Medical Tips — an update on Medtronic’s Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) devices, Edwards Lifesciences’ new Sapien M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system, and GE Healthcare’s sustainability commitment.
- Automated Warehouse — how automating and digitizing processes helps improve inventory, accuracy, traceability, and workflow
Rachael Pasini
Editor-in-chief
[email protected]
linkedin.com/in/rachaelpasini
