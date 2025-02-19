Novotechnik announces WAL 200 series of hollow shaft angle sensors

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the new WAL 200 Series of hollow shaft angle sensors that provide absolute, rotary position. Sensor dimensions are 7 x 22 mm.

The WAL 200 Series has a measurement range of 0 to 340°. Mechanical range is a continuous 0 to 360°.

Other key specifications include resolution of < 0.3°, repeatability of 0.3° and independent linearity of ±1 % of measurement range.

As an absolute sensor, the WAL 200 Series continues to track angle even if power is removed, reporting the correct position when power is restored.

WAL 200 Series sensors have a minimum life of 2 million mechanical movements. Cable and connector versions are available.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com/wal200.