Novotechnik debuts Vert-X 13E touchless rotary sensors

Novotechnik U.S. introduced the Vert-X 13E series touchless rotary sensors. The sensors use a magnetic pickup attached to the rotating object, eliminating a direct mechanical linkage between the shaft and the measuring system and reducing wear.

The Vert-X 13E series is hermetically sealed with no moving seals to an IP69 rating, supporting long service life in water, dust, and oil environments.

Key specifications includeF: Vert-X 13E supports 0 to 360° measurement range limits, 5V and 24V supply versions, up to two switch outputs, 14-bit resolution, linearity of ≤ ±0.3% and repeatability of ≤ 0.1°. MTTF is specified at more than 50 years. Output options include 10 to 90% of supply voltage, SPI and PWM.

Vert-X 13E series sensors are absolute sensors that retain position values after power interruptions. The sensors have a 13 mm diameter, with other Vert-X series models available in larger or smaller sizes depending on the model.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com.

