Novotechnik introduces MC-1 2800 44-Turn magnetic encoder

Novotechnik, U.S. has introduced the MC-1 2800 44-Turn magnetic encoder with IO-Link output interface. Patented non-volatile technology retains turn count even when power is lost and reports correct count when power is restored.

Key specifications for the MC-1 2800 include measuring range of 15,840° (44 turns), measured variable information of angle, turns, speed and limit switch points. Measurement rotational speed is from 0 to 546 rpm. Resolution is 16-bits. Absolute linearity is ≤ ±1°. Repeatability is ≤ ±0.1°.

MTTF is 591 years and mechanical life is > 50 million movements. Ingress protection class is to IP67.

MC1- 28000 Series is available with push-on coupling or marked shaft. Shock and vibration tolerance are 50 g and 20 g respectively. Housing core diameter is 30 mm.

Applications for the MC-1 2800 include automotive and off-highway vehicle steering and driveline, agricultural and construction machinery, medical equipment, and gate drives.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com.

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

