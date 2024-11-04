Novotechnik introduces MC-1 2800 44-Turn magnetic encoder

Novotechnik, U.S. has introduced the MC-1 2800 44-Turn magnetic encoder with IO-Link output interface. Patented non-volatile technology retains turn count even when power is lost and reports correct count when power is restored.

Key specifications for the MC-1 2800 include measuring range of 15,840° (44 turns), measured variable information of angle, turns, speed and limit switch points. Measurement rotational speed is from 0 to 546 rpm. Resolution is 16-bits. Absolute linearity is ≤ ±1°. Repeatability is ≤ ±0.1°.

MTTF is 591 years and mechanical life is > 50 million movements. Ingress protection class is to IP67.

MC1- 28000 Series is available with push-on coupling or marked shaft. Shock and vibration tolerance are 50 g and 20 g respectively. Housing core diameter is 30 mm.

Applications for the MC-1 2800 include automotive and off-highway vehicle steering and driveline, agricultural and construction machinery, medical equipment, and gate drives.

