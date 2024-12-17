Novotechnik introduces RFD 4000 Series of angle sensors

Novotechnik, U.S. introduces the RFD 4000 Series of angle sensors are designed for applications that have tight space requirements, benefit from shaft-free magnetic sensing or require redundancy. The sensor housing is less than 1.6 x 1.1 x 0.3 in. Six measurement ranges available are from 0 to 30° to 0 to 360°.

Model options include single channel, partial or full 2-channels sensor redundancy. Independent linearity of the RFD 4000 series is ±0.5% of full scale and repeatability is 0.1°. Operating temperature range os -40° to +125°C. The sensors are sealed to IP 67, IP 68 or IP 69 depending on version.

Output interface options include 0.25 to 4.75 V DC or 0.5 to 4.5 V DC. RSK-3200 Series sensors are extremely durable with MTTF of over 500 years.

All units meet seven EMC standards for immunity to EMI including ISO 11452 for road vehicles. See data sheet for details.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com.