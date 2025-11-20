Design World

Novotechnik introduces Vert-X 26 magnetic angle sensors

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the Vert-X 26 series of non-contact magnetic angle sensors. These Hall-effect sensors track shaft position and are intended for use in environments with high humidity, dust, vibration or similar conditions. They are plug-in units that use an AMP MQ5 6-pole connector.

The sensors have a measurement range of 0 to 360°. Other specifications include IP69K sealing, up to 16-bit resolution and ±0.2% linearity, depending on the version. Repeatability is 0.1°. The Vert-X 26 Series is available in single and redundant configurations, with output options including 4–20 mA, 0.5–4.5 V DC, CANopen and CAN J1939.

The Vert-X 26 Series offers a sampling rate of up to 5 kHz with an 800 µs propagation delay for analog output models and a 0.5 kHz update rate for digital output models. The operating temperature range is either –4 to 125°C or –40 to 85°C, depending on the model. The series is rated for 50 g shock and 20 g vibration.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com.

