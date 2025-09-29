Design World

Novotechnik launches MC-1 2800 multi-turn sensors with new interfaces

By |

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the MC-1 2800 Series of 44-turn multi-turn sensors, featuring several new output interfaces. The sensors use patented non-volatile technology to retain the turn count when power is lost and report the correct count when power is restored.

In addition to the IO-Link interface, the MC-1 now offers analog ratiometric, CANopen and CAN SAE J1939 interface options. Voltage outputs are 0.5 to 4.5 V DC or 0.25 to 4.75 V DC.

Key specifications for the MC-1 2800 include measuring range of 15,840° (44 turns), measured variable information of angle, turns, speed and limit switch points. Measurement rotational speed is from 0 to 546 rpm. Resolution is 16-bits for all MC-1 devices regardless of interface. Absolute linearity is ≤ ±1° for all interfaces except ratiometric. Ratiometric linearity is from ≤ 0.13% to ≤ 0.4% of f.s, depending on number of turns. Repeatability is ≤ ±0.1° for digital interfaces and is ≤ 0.5° for ratiometric.

MTTF is 591 years and mechanical life is > 50 million movements. Ingress protection class is to IP67.

MC1- 28000 Series is available with push-on coupling or marked shaft. Shock and vibration tolerance are 50 g and 20 g respectively. Housing core diameter is 30 mm.

Applications for the MC-1 2800 include automotive and off-highway vehicle steering and driveline, agricultural and construction machinery, medical equipment and gate drives.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com/mc1.

Filed Under: Encoders • optical
Tagged With: ,
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World