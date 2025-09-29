Novotechnik launches MC-1 2800 multi-turn sensors with new interfaces

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the MC-1 2800 Series of 44-turn multi-turn sensors, featuring several new output interfaces. The sensors use patented non-volatile technology to retain the turn count when power is lost and report the correct count when power is restored.

In addition to the IO-Link interface, the MC-1 now offers analog ratiometric, CANopen and CAN SAE J1939 interface options. Voltage outputs are 0.5 to 4.5 V DC or 0.25 to 4.75 V DC.

Key specifications for the MC-1 2800 include measuring range of 15,840° (44 turns), measured variable information of angle, turns, speed and limit switch points. Measurement rotational speed is from 0 to 546 rpm. Resolution is 16-bits for all MC-1 devices regardless of interface. Absolute linearity is ≤ ±1° for all interfaces except ratiometric. Ratiometric linearity is from ≤ 0.13% to ≤ 0.4% of f.s, depending on number of turns. Repeatability is ≤ ±0.1° for digital interfaces and is ≤ 0.5° for ratiometric.

MTTF is 591 years and mechanical life is > 50 million movements. Ingress protection class is to IP67.

MC1- 28000 Series is available with push-on coupling or marked shaft. Shock and vibration tolerance are 50 g and 20 g respectively. Housing core diameter is 30 mm.

Applications for the MC-1 2800 include automotive and off-highway vehicle steering and driveline, agricultural and construction machinery, medical equipment and gate drives.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com/mc1.