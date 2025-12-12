Novotechnik U.S. introduces RMB 3600 absolute angle sensors

Novotechnik U.S. has introduced the RMB 3600 Series absolute multi-turn angle sensors. The noncontact sensors have a galvanized steel housing and a stainless steel shaft, with up to a 100 N working shaft load on the HD version. Depending on the version, they are sealed up to IP69K. The series is available in solid-shaft and hollow-shaft versions.

Novotechnik says the RMB 3600 Series uses enhanced giant magnetoresistance technology to count turns when power is removed and retain turn count and angle data without power, eliminating the need for batteries. Operating speed is rated up to 12,000 rpm.

Specifications include a 36.5 mm profile, up to 16 turns, angular position from 0 to 5,760 degrees, resolution up to 18-bit (SSI) and 16-bit for other outputs, repeatability of 0.5 degrees or better and typical independent linearity of plus or minus 0.03% full scale at 16 turns. One- and two-channel versions are available. Output options include 0.1 to 10 V, 4 to 20 mA, 10% to 90% of power supply and SSI.

The RMB 3600 Series is available in connector or cable versions as well as 5 and 24 V supply models. RMB 3600 Series versions have a MTTF of more than 170 years. All models have operating temperature range of -30 to +85°C and 0 to 98% RH, non-condensing. RMB 3600 Series sensors withstand shock to 50 g and vibration to 20 g.

For more information, visit novotechnik.com/rmb36 .