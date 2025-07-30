Novotechnik unveils linear position sensors with signal conditioner

Novotechnik, U.S. has announced the TE1 Series of absolute linear position sensors, with integrated microprocessor and associated circuitry to provide signal conditioning for a current or voltage output signal.

The signal conditioned output enables the TE1 Series to have long cable runs without substantial signal loss and can be connected directly to the analog input of a process controller.

Key specifications for the TE1 Series include 25 to 150 mm measurement range for both rod and rod with return spring versions. Resolution is unlimited and repeatability is 0.002 mm. Independent linearity is to ± 0.075% of full scale. Four output options are available: 0 to 10 V, 10 to 0 V, 4 to 20 mA and 20 to 4 mA for positive or negative slope output. Sensor life is >100 million movements.

The TE1 Series includes versions with and without return spring. Ball coupling is included for backlash- and shear force free operation. Housing profile of the TE1 Series is a compact 0.70 in (18 mm). Cable and connector versions are standard.

