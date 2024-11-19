Now available: Tenth edition of The Lee Company Technical Fluid Control Handbook for Health & Science

The Lee Company has just released the tenth Edition Technical Fluid Control Handbook for Health & Science. This handbook contains detailed technical information about a wide variety of Lee products, including solenoid valves, pumps, manifolds, and other precision fluid control components used in medical and scientific instrumentation and diagnostic applications. It features more than 300 pages of technical specifications, including dimensional drawings, part numbers, installation information, and valuable educational tools to help designers save on space and weight — and maximize system performance.

The Lee Company is a leader in miniature precision fluid control products for industries like aerospace and defense, automotive, diagnostics, industrial and off-highway, medical equipment, scientific instruments, motorsports, oil and gas, and power generation. Founded in 1948, the company is recognized for providing engineered solutions for some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies.

Several exciting new products have been added to the latest edition of The Lee Company’s handbook. The company has updated existing product information and added resources to make it easier for designers to find the best product to suit their needs. As always, the handbook includes an Engineering Tools section to further support engineers in calculating component performance and impacts within a system.

As the ultimate engineering resource for innovative fluid control solutions, this handbook provides system designers with the tools they need to advance progress in the health and science industry. Please visit theleeco.com/NewHandbook to download the digital version or request a mailed copy.