NTN Recognized for supplier quality excellence by Toyota

NTN is pleased to announce that two of its North American manufacturing facilities have been recognized for supplier quality excellence by Toyota Motor North America (Toyota). Toyota has awarded NTN Driveshaft, Inc., and American NTN Bearing Manufacturing Corporation each with a Certificate of Achievement for receiving an “A” grade for supplier quality in 2022.

NTN’s supplier relationship with Toyota enables the development of highly engineered products including wheel bearings and hub assemblies, driveshafts, and other bearing-related components, in North America and around the globe.

“NTN’s commitment to quality and engineering excellence is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to be recognized by Toyota for these achievements,” said Paul Tervo, Vice President, Automotive OE. “These awards are validation of the painstaking efforts that goes into the engineering and manufacturing of these products, and we thank the men and women who take pride in their work and make NTN a world-class organization.”

NTN Driveshaft, Inc., established in 1989 and located in Columbus, Indiana, contains over 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing space, making it one of the largest constant velocity joint manufacturing facilities in the world. American NTN Bearing Manufacturing Corporation, established in 1973 and located in Elgin, Illinois, contains 670,000 square feet of manufacturing space, making it one of the largest wheel hub manufacturing facilities in the world. These two facilities employ a diverse workforce of over 2,200 dedicated employees combined.

NTN

ntnamericas.com