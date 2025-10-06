October 2025 Issue: EDI – Engineering Diversity + Inclusion

A note from the editor

Every October, our publications celebrate diversity in the workplace by sharing stories of successful engineers from various walks of life. Design World’s annual Engineering Diversity + Inclusion special issue highlights some of these stories, and you can find many more timeless tales of engineering successes on engineering.com/category/edi. This year, we feature engineers who, against all odds, have remained steadfast in pursuit of their goals and exceeded even their own expectations:

Harsh Zala designs AI-enabled drones to detect landmines and save countless lives.

Juniyali Nauriyal built a company focused on sustainability, diversity, and the future of photonics.

Roy Steinberg inspires engineers with ADHD to excel and leverage their creativity.

Candis Polite creates enriching, career-launching experiences for engineering interns.

Ferdando Sarmiento makes aircraft materials and components and encourages fearful engineers to be brave.

Danna Jensen leads with integrity and designs electrical systems for complex health care projects.

Maryam Rofugaran designs and manufactures semiconductors for mmWave communications.

Nikki Maginn is a nuclear engineer who teaches emotional intelligence to engineers so they can soar.

We welcome inspirational stories like these all year round, so if you or someone you know would like to pass wisdom along to aspiring and seasoned engineers alike, email me or any editor on our team.

Thank you to all the remarkable individuals and companies that continue to value diversity, creativity, and excellence in their daily lives. You make the world a better place and elevate us all.

Rachael Pasini

Editor-in-chief

