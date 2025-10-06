October 2025 Issue: Preventing landmine casualties with drone-mounted AI

A note from the editor

As we enter the final quarter of 2025, we remain amazed by the continued advancements and refinements in technology and engineering. This issue focuses on applied innovation across manufacturing, motion, and automation, with an emphasis on solutions that improve performance, reliability, and sustainability in production environments. Features include additive manufacturing advances for spacecraft thermal control, AI-enabled engineering workflows, and methods for reducing friction and energy use in motion systems.

We also cover technologies on the shop floor, linear motion in battery manufacturing, and heavy-lift operations in constrained industrial sites. You’ll also find practical implementation topics such as using smart diagnostics in fluid power applications, electrification trends in off-highway machinery, and the role of robotics in clinical and non-clinical healthcare tasks.

Highlights from the issue:

Design for Industry: A look at innovations and insights from Festo, Bosch Rexroth, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, and Renishaw

Thermal control systems for space missions, a story about Volkswagen's digital journey, a look at a new 3D scanning software, and the powerful FOCUS30 pedestal crane

Seven steps for preventing hydraulic failure and guidance on smart diagnostics that help optimize maintenance

How friction-reduced rolling bearings increase efficiency and sustainability

The latest in electrification technologies

Reflections on knife sharpeners

Special sections:

Aerospace & Defense Tips: A new AI-enabled drone can detect landmines and other underground threats to aid humanitarian programs and military operations

How robotics is transforming healthcare inside and out of the operating room

Rachael Pasini

Editor-in-chief

