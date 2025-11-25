OES launches dual-axis Alpha-Beta V goniometer stages

Optimal Engineering Systems has released a new series of Alpha-Beta “V” dual-axis goniometer stages. The stages are arranged with one axis perpendicular to the other, allowing positioning for inspection, mirror alignment and camera or laser orientation. The lower, horizontal-axis stage provides ±10 degrees of rotation. The upper, vertical-axis stage includes a 65 mm by 65 mm table and provides ±15 degrees of rotation.

For the AK110-10-15V dual-axis stage, each axis offers 0.0007-degree resolution when used with a 10 steps-per-step microstepping driver. Repeatability is ±0.01 degrees and accuracy is 0.05 degrees. The series includes four motor options: a stepper-motor version with manual adjustment knobs, a three-phase brushless DC servo motor version with quadrature optical encoders, a brushed DC servo motor version with quadrature optical encoders and a stepper-motor version with quadrature optical encoders for position verification. Servo-motor options provide higher precision and faster speeds than the stepper-motor configurations.

Each axis of the motorized goniometer stages includes end-of-travel limit switches. The stages require a motion controller, which is available in plug-and-play configurations with a multi-axis controller, joystick and keypad.

Optimal Engineering Systems Inc. (OES) manufactures motion control products, including stepper motor controllers and drivers, solenoid electronics and positioning stages and slides.

Applications include measuring angles, identifying crystals, positioning objects along an arc relative to a fixed point, examining cutting edges of medical instruments, estimating hyperspectral bidirectional reflectance and gloss, measuring radiation patterns of LEDs, directing lasers, aligning mirrors and manufacturing quartz oscillator plates using quartz-cutting X-rays.

For additional information, visit oesincorp.com.