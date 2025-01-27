OES rotary stages offer high-resolution and substantial load capacities

The AY110-200-04 Rotary Stage (pictured) features a 200 mm diameter table, 3.6 arcseconds (1/1000 of a degree) resolution, and 100 Kg (220 lb) load capacity. This high load capacity, high precision Rotary Stage from OES (Optimal Engineering Systems) is just 83 mm (3.268 in) high, and the footprint is only 250 mm by 267 mm (9.843 in by 10.512 in). The stage has a 60 mm (2.362 in) aperture, a pattern of threaded mounting holes in the rotary table, and holes in the base for easy integration into new and existing applications.

The AY110-200 Rotary Stage Series has a range of travel of 360° of continuous rotation in both directions. A high-precision 180:1 worm gear drives the table, which has a resolution of 3.6 arcseconds and 10 micro-stepping drivers per step. The AY110-200-04 Stage is supplied with a Quadrature Optical Encoder for position verification.

The AY110-200 Series of Rotary Stages has four motor options. Option -01 is a stepper motor driven with knobs for manual adjustments. Three-phase brushless DC servo motors drive option -02 with quadrature optical encoders, and option -03 is a brushed DC Servo motor driven with quadrature optical encoders. Option -04 is stepper motor driven with the knob replaced with quadrature optical encoders for position verification.

The low-cost, low-profile AY110-200-04 Rotary Stage Series is suitable for microscopy, laser positioning and machining, inspection, assembly, testing, and other critical applications. This black anodized stage has a load capacity of 100 Kg (220 lb) and weighs 12 Kg (26.5 lb). The stage can be ordered as a complete plug-and-play system with RS-232, USB, joystick and keypad control, and a compatible motion controller.

