OKW expands enclosure and knob range for HVAC and climate control

OKW has extended its range of electronic enclosures and tuning knobs for HVAC, climate control and environmental technology. The enclosure manufacturer offers IP-rated housings for applications including wind turbine control, air quality metering, Geiger counters, agricultural climate control, inspection cameras and leak detection.

HVAC, climate control, and environmental electronics are exposed to hazards such as temperature changes, dust, fibers, spores, low-level vibration, and cleaning with strong chemicals. These devices require enclosures with appropriate ingress protection.

OKW’s outdoor wall-mount enclosures include SOLID-BOX (IP 66, IP 67, IK 08) – which can be installed ‘lid closed’ to protect the electronics and seal – and ROBUST-BOX (IP 66), which offers a wide range of sizes by combining flat and high tops and bases.

Indoor wall-mount enclosures include stylish NET-BOX (IP 65) – which has a curved top and a front lid that conceals connectors – and low-profile DIATEC which has a central control panel for mounting a touch screen, display or keypad.

Other models include MINI-DATA-BOX (IP 65) and EASYTEC (IP 65) fast-fit sensor enclosures. Both feature flanges for quick and easy mounting with screws or cable ties. MINI-DATA-BOX can also be specified without flanges.

OKW’s CONTROL-KNOBS and STAR-KNOBS are designed for menu-driven interfaces. CONTROL-KNOBS have a soft-touch surface for comfort and anti-slip use. STAR-KNOBS can be surface-mounted or flush-fitting. Both ranges offer optional SMD LED illumination for reduced energy consumption.

OKW offers a range of accessories and can supply products with various customizations, including machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decorative foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and accessory installation or assembly.

For more information, visit okwenclosures.com.