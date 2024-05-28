OKW introduces sleeker DIN rail enclosures for space optimization

OKW has extended its RAILTEC B range of DIN rail enclosures. There is now a new space-saving flat-profile variant for individual electronic devices that do not require multiple terminations. As such, the ends are closed for mounting customer-specified connections and interfaces such as USB, D-sub and power supply.

RAILTEC B is ideal for applications including Smart Factory/Industry 4.0, automation, building and safety technology, HVAC, measurement, communications, Smart Home, and lighting control. It corresponds to regulations for machine building and the automotive industry.

The new flat-profile variant has a large recessed area on the top for membrane keypads, display modules, and controls. It can be mounted quickly and easily on TH35 DIN rails or directly on walls. The base has screw-fixing pillars for the PCB. The enclosures are fully insulated and protected in accordance with VBG 4 and IEC 529/DIN VDE 0470-1.

This new addition to the range is available in two, four, six, and nine modules (1.38 x 3.39 x 1.23-in. to 6.18 x 3.39 x 1.23-in.). It is molded from light gray (RAL 7035) PC and black PPO. Both plastics are rated UL 94 V-0 for flame retardance.

Accessories for the new variant include a wall suspension element and screws for fitting PCBs and mounting plates. Accessories for other versions include terminal blocks, plug headers, lids, front panels, terminal guards, partition plates, and a KNX cover.

OKW can supply RAILTEC B fully customized. Services include machining, printing, laser marking, decor foils, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures