OKW offers TOPTEC universal enclosures for PCBs with protruding connectors

OKW reports strong interest in its TOPTEC universal plastic enclosures following the electronica 2024 trade fair in Munich.

TOPTEC allows PCBs with protruding connectors and interfaces to be mounted directly into the case. Applications include monitoring, signalling equipment, control systems, medical/wellness devices, computer peripherals, IoT and IIoT.

These versatile ABS (UL 94 HB) enclosures are ideal for desktop and wall-mount electronics. A fastening element (accessory) also enables TOPTEC to be fitted to DIN rails.

Snap-together assembly speeds up installation. The base has lateral opening for easy access from all slides. Clip-in end panels allow PCBs with pre-fitted connectors to fit straight in. For security, a tool is needed to open the assembled case.

TOPTEC can be specified with (or without) ventilation slots which can also be used for applications involving gas detection or sound. The top is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad or label. Inside, there are screw pillars for PCBs.

The range comprises 28 models, including Type F (flat top) and Type H (high top). Sizes range from 4.02″ x 2.13″ x 1.18″ to 7.64″ x 4.53″ x 1.81″. The standard colors are black (RAL 9005), or off-white (RAL 9002) with pebble gray (RAL 7032) end panels.

Accessories include a wall suspension element with fast-release tab. This concealed element snaps into apertures on the underside of the base. Also available are anti-slide feet for desktop use.

OKW can supply TOPTEC fully customized. Services include: CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, special materials and installation/assembly of accessories.

For more information, visit okwenclosures.com.