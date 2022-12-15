Pressure compensation glands protect enclosed electronics from condensation

New PRESSURE COMPENSATION cable glands from OKW protect electronics from condensation in sealed enclosures. OKW has also added black (RAL 9005) as a standard color to many other cable glands and grommets in the range.

OKW’s universal cable glands and grommets are candidates for all kinds of applications. They can be custom pre-fitted to newly specified OKW enclosures or retrofitted to customers’ existing equipment. The new PRESSURE COMPENSATION CABLE GLANDS (IP 68) use a ventilated membrane to stop temperature and pressure changes from causing condensation in hermetically sealed enclosures. Water entry pressure for the membrane is > 0.2 bar; RQ = 57 l/h (theoretical air flow rate at 0.07 bar). The new cable glands are available in sizes M12x1.5, M16x1.5 and M20x1.5. They are molded from light gray (RAL 7035) or black (RAL 9005) polyamide (PA). Clamping blades provide strain relief.

Meanwhile, OKW’s popular M16 and M20 QUICK FIX cable glands (IP 68) are now available in black (RAL 9005) as well as light gray (RAL 7035) PA. They extend only a short amount into the enclosure. They are pushed into place from the outside before a left-hand-threaded locknut is tightened, again externally. No special tools are needed. The cable is fed in and secured as normal. These cable glands are suitable for 0.04 in to 0.157 in housing wall thicknesses.

OKW’s normal M12x1.5, M16x1.5 and M20x1.5 cable glands are now also molded from black (RAL 9005) or silver gray (RAL 7001) PA as standard. They feature superior pull relief and sealing, and are rated IP 68 to 5 bar when using a sealing ring (separate product). OKW’s IP 67 grommets for Ø 5-10 mm and Ø 6-13 mm cables are now also available in black (RAL 9005) and light gray (RAL 7035) V-0 TPE as standard. They are suitable for wall thicknesses of 0.02 to 0.12 in.

Associated products and accessories in the range include cable glands with bending protection, a strain relief clamp, counternuts, polyethylene sealing rings, and EPDM grommets.

OKW Enclosures, Inc. 3000 Old Pond Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, 412 220 9244, Fax: 412 220 9247, E-mail: [email protected], www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures/Cable-glands-strain-relief.htm