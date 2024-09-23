OKW’s DATEC-TERMINAL plastic enclosures now in two versions

OKW’s popular DATEC-TERMINAL plastic enclosures are now available with or without a separate terminal section.

Tough, stylish DATEC-TERMINAL is ideal for data collection, security and access control, measurement and control, HVAC, medical/wellness, and point-of-sale devices.

A wide choice of lids and covers (accessories) adds IP 54 ingress protection and makes these ergonomic desktop and wall-mount enclosures highly versatile. The operating area is inclined by 20° for comfortable viewing and operation. It is recessed to protect a membrane keypad.

Quick assembly (with hidden fixings) offers easy access to components. The wall mountings are also concealed and feature removal protection. Inside the enclosures, there are fastening pillars for PCBs.

DATEC-TERMINAL is molded from ABS (UL 94 HB) in off-white (RAL 9002) as standard. There are four plan sizes: S (5.12 x 7.09-in.), SL (10.39 x 7.09-in.), M (6.61 x 10.71-in.) and L (11.89 x 10.71-in.). Sizes M and L feature a separate terminal section, which is created by adding either a flat or high lid (accessories).

Accessories also include ABS (UL 94 HB) or transparent PC (UL 94 V-0) flat or convex covers. There are also cover strips (in various colors), aluminum front panels, support plates and profile plates, and galvanized steel wall suspension elements.

OKW can supply DATEC-TERMINAL fully customized. Services include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

OKW

www.okwenclosures.com/en/Plastic-enclosures