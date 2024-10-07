OKW’s IK/IP-rated SOLID-BOX safeguards industrial touch screen and display electronics

More electronics designers are specifying OKW’s tough SOLID-BOX to safeguard sensitive touch screens, control panels, and displays in harsh industrial environments.

IK 08 (impact) and IP 66/IP 67 (ingress) protection make SOLID-BOX suitable for plant and machine construction, HVAC, IoT/IIoT, Smart Factory/Industry 4.0, gateways, data loggers, ICT, electrical installations, measurement/control, agriculture/farming, sensor systems and safety engineering.

SOLID-BOX underlines its aesthetic credentials with a bright, highly polished finish. Flush-fitting snap-on trims hide tamperproof and corrosion-resistant Torx fixing screws and captive lid screws. Separate screw channels enable ‘lid closed’ installation, protecting the seal and electronics.

The gently beveled lid has a large recess for a membrane keypad or product label. The bottom section has deep recesses on the long sides to protect connectors and interfaces. Internal fastening pillars support PCBs, mounting plates, and DIN rails.

SOLID-BOX is molded from anthracite gray (RAL 7016) or light gray (RAL 7035) PC+ABS (UL 94 V-0), with increased heat resistance (Vicat/B 120 = 110° C) and chlorine-/bromine-free flame resistance. Custom colors are available on request.

There are three sizes: 115 (5.a31″ x 4.53″ x 1.97″), 145 (7.09″ x 5.71″ x 2.36″) and 175 (8.86″ x 6.89″ x 2.76″). Mounting points on the rear of sizes 145 and 175 match the hole patterns of VESA MIS-D 75/100.

Accessories for SOLID-BOX include lid retainers, internal hinges, non-slip feet for desktop use, and self-tapping screws for PCBs or DIN rails. Compatible cable glands (M12 to M20) and cable bushings are also available.

OKW can supply SOLID-BOX fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing, and laser marking of logos and legends, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and installation/assembly of accessories.

