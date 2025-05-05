Design World

OKW’s new RAILTEC panel enclosures for individual DIN rail devices

OKW has extended its RAILTEC B range of DIN rail enclosures by adding a new panel version with pluggable front and side panels.

The RAILTEC BP M22 can hold plug headers (up to 1 or 2 x 16-pin, 5.08, fixed or pluggable). It is suitable for various applications, including DIN-rail-mounted measuring and control devices.

These fast-fit enclosures lock quickly and easily onto TH35 rails. They are available in three different side panel configurations: closed or with ventilation on one or two sides. Plug headers and other connections such as USB can be fitted to the closed sides.

The 3.74″ x 0.91″ x 4.45″ enclosures have been designed to a standard industrial size, making them compatible and interchangeable with other housings. They are molded from light gray (RAL 7035) PC (UL 94 V-0).

Each enclosure is supplied as two case shells, two side panels, a front panel and two locking clips. The minimum order quantity is 10 pieces or multiples.

Accessories include plug headers, spare front and side panels, and a transparent hinged cover to protect the front, controls, connectors and lighting elements.

OKW can supply RAILTEC B DIN rail enclosures fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing and laser marking.

For more information, visit okwenclosures.com.

