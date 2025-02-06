OKW’s STAR-KNOBS available in flush-fit, surface-mount versions

OKW’s advanced STAR-KNOBS for menu-driven electronics are now available in flush-fitting and surface-mount versions.

These ergonomic collet knobs fit rotary potentiometers or rotary pulse generators with round shaft ends (DIN 41591). They are ideal for measuring and control, healthcare, HVAC, communications, building management and smart factory technology.

STAR-KNOBS feature click rotation and push for ‘OK’ functionality. They are comfortable to operate; the surface-mount version tapers slightly towards the inner axis. All the knobs can be specified with/without knurls and/or a finger recess in the cover.

Both versions offer optional LED illumination. Flush-fitting knobs can be specified with a ring that lights up between the recess and the knob cover. The surface-mount version sits on a 3 mm high ring that can be illuminated.

Two sizes are available: ø 33 mm and ø 41 mm. Each unit comprizes three parts: an assembly kit, a knob and a cover. They are molded from PA 6 and PC (UL 94 HB). The standard colors are volcano, nero, diamond, emerald and sapphire.

Two 5V energy-saving SMD LED illumination kits (accessories) are available, either white or RGB. Other accessories include assembly supports, round nuts and a box spanner.

OKW can supply STAR-KNOBS fully customized. Services include: CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking and installation/assembly of accessories.

For more information, visit okwenclosures.com.