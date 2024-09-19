Omega Drive technology outputs linear or rotational motion

RUD’s new Omega Drive is a new chain drive with a 180° wrap angle. From the Tecdos series, it is suitable for both linear and rotational motion — capable of rotating, lifting, and lowering loads in various on and offshore settings.

Applications include shifting harbor and ship cranes, relocating machinery, and solar panel sun tracking.

“Our Tecdos Omega Drive chain drive is particularly robust, compact and very flexible. This means it can be used in a wide variety of areas,” explains Anne Kühling, Head of Product Management at RUD Ketten Rieger & Dietz GmbH u. Co. KG.

The drive can be fixed or moving element. Depending on the specific application, the drive can connect to the load for pulling it along the circular steel chain, or it can be stationary in a separate location to drive the chain carrying the load.

The drive uses chain for power transmission. More specifically, Tecdos Omega Drive operates a wear-resistant high-performance round steel chain. This chain drive enhances system durability and ruggedness to withstand ruggedness against dirt, sand, water, ice, and other weather conditions.

“This is an advantage over rack and pinion, sprocket, spindle, and roller solutions. The Tecdos Omega Drive continues to run smoothly even when the other drives reach their limits,” adds Kühling. Hence, the chain-based drive system excels regarding maximum operational reliability and durability, ensuring a long service life.

System compactness and easy installation

The Tecdos Omega Drive is notably compact and features three deflection wheels positioned in a triangular formation. The drive wheel functions independently of extra forces, ensuring that no reaction forces are produced by the drive. The chain is guided through the drive via the integrated chain guide.

Due to its small size and the fact that the chain is stored in the chain bag, the drive can also be used where there’s no space for a cable winch or rack.

Tecdos Omega Drive is easy to install and tolerates alignment and dimensional deviations as well as temperature elongation. such as the high-performance round steel chain, the drive is weather and corrosion resistant. In addition, various maritime classifications are possible.

Seven standard sizes can be easily combined. RUD manufactures the Tecdos Omega Drive as standard in seven different force classes: from the smallest variant Omega Tec 6 with a size of 155 x 200 x 73 mm and a tensile force of 6 kN, to the largest variant Omega Tec 260 with a size of 913 x 1176 x 371 mm and a tensile force of 260 kN.

Depending on the load and requirements, different Tecdos Omega Drive drives can be combined with each other. “Theoretically, there are no upper limits,” emphasizes Kühling. The modular concept enables the drive to be powered by electric, hydraulic or pneumatic motors.

In addition to Tecdos Omega Drive for linear and rotary movements, RUD’s Tecdos drive technology offers another system: Tecdos Pi-Gamma for horizontal and vertical applications. RUD Tecdos offers durable, reliable and safe components as well as complete technical solutions. A range of standard modular components can be combined to form complete motion systems.

For more information, visit rud.com/fa-tecdos-omega-drive.