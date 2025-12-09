OMRON expands TM S Series cobots with new models and TMflow

OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies announced an expansion and update to its TM S Series of collaborative robots. The release adds three new models — the TM30S, TM20S, and TM6S — along with hardware updates and the TMflow 2.22 software platform.

The updates are intended to support flexible, safe automation for manufacturers dealing with high-mix, low-volume production and labor constraints.

Next-generation power and payload

The expanded TM S Series increases the range of tasks that can be automated with collaborative robots:

TM30S (30 kg payload): Built for higher-payload applications such as palletizing, machine tending, and mobile manipulators (MoMa).

TM20S (20 kg payload): Designed for tasks including quality inspection, palletizing, and machine tending where mid-to-high payload capacity is needed.

TM6S (6 kg payload): A compact, long-reach model for precision material handling, welding, and mobile manipulators in larger workspaces.

Explore all OMRON TM S Series robots: robotics.omron.com/products/collaborative-robots/tms-series

Hardware innovations for reliability and precision

The S Series line includes hardware updates intended to make the robots more robust, precise and adaptable for a range of industrial settings:

IP65 rating for all arms: The robot arms are now certified to IP65, providing protection against dust and low-pressure water jets. This suits environments that require washdown, including food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals and other clean-critical applications.

Integrated Joint 6 force torque sensor for heavy-payload units (TM25S and TM30S): A high-resolution force torque sensor is built into the wrist. This supports better control in applications that need responsive interaction, such as insertion, polishing and delicate material handling, helping improve process consistency.

Landmark 2.0 positioning: The updated vision-based Landmark 2.0 system enables faster and more accurate robot orientation. It simplifies relocation by allowing a robot to be moved to a new workstation and redeployed with less manual recalibration, improving uptime and flexibility.

Intelligence Upgraded: Introducing TMflow 2.22

The TMflow 2.22 software update refines the user experience and adds new functions:

Safety updates: TMflow 2.22 adds more detailed safety settings, including clearer definitions for collaborative-safe zones, speed limits and stop behaviors to support safer human-robot interaction.

TMflow 2.22 adds more detailed safety settings, including clearer definitions for collaborative-safe zones, speed limits and stop behaviors to support safer human-robot interaction. Remote control updates: The release improves remote monitoring and operation tools, allowing engineers to program, jog and troubleshoot robots from a distance, reducing downtime and supporting faster issue resolution.

The release improves remote monitoring and operation tools, allowing engineers to program, jog and troubleshoot robots from a distance, reducing downtime and supporting faster issue resolution. Simulation and vision updates: TMflow now includes an updated simulation engine for offline validation of force-torque and motion workflows. The built-in vision system has also been expanded with stronger pattern matching, code reading and color identification features to support inspection and pick-and-place tasks before deployment.

Check out all new features and improvements: robotics.omron.com/products/collaborative-robots/software