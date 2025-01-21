One Equity Partners completes investment in Comau to support growth

One Equity Partners (OEP) announced that it has completed a majority investment in Comau S.p.A., making Stellantis an active minority shareholder. Comau is a technology company specializing in industrial automation and advanced robotics. Under OEP’s ownership, Comau will have access to additional capital to expand its competencies in diversified sectors while enhancing and strengthening its Italian roots.

As previously communicated, Comau’s executive chairman Alessandro Nasi, and chief executive officer Pietro Gorlier will continue leading the company and its future growth. The executive management team will also retain their current positions.

“Comau is a leading industrial automation company with significant growth potential and first-rate robotics technology,” said Ante Kusurin, partner, One Equity Partners. “OEP is well-positioned to help drive Comau’s next phase of growth as an independent company utilizing our industry expertise and established operational playbook for carve-out transactions.”

“Comau has consistently renewed its innovation and business strategies developing new technology solutions to respond to evolving market dynamics along its 50+ years of experience in international markets,” remarked Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier. “The finalization of this transaction represents another fundamental milestone in Comau’s growth path. The support of One Equity Partners will allow us to capitalize on the growing global demand for advanced automation, with Stellantis as an active minority shareholder. This arrangement preserves our deep-rooted Italian identity while reaffirming Comau’s position as a leading international player in the industrial automation industry, as well as an increasing number of different sectors.”

“I want to express my gratitude to Comau’s employees for providing innovative products and services to all its customers,” said Stellantis chairman John Elkann. “I am confident that Comau under its new ownership has the right leadership, strategy and operational discipline to create sustainable, long-term value for all its stakeholders, from Italy to the world.”

For more information, visit comau.com.