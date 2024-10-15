One-part, fast-curing epoxy meets NASA low outgassing specifications

Master Bond EP3HT-LO is a single-component, non-premixed and non-frozen, heat-cured epoxy with an unlimited working life at room temperature. This system passes ASTM E595 tests for NASA low outgassing, making it well-suited for use in the aerospace, electronic, microelectronic, and optical industries.

EP3HT-LO features a good strength profile, with a lap shear strength of 1,600 to 1,800 psi, a tensile strength of 5,000 to 6,000 psi, and a tensile modulus of 250,000 to 300,000 psi. It withstands 1000 hours of 85° C/85% RH exposure. This formulation offers reliable electrical insulation properties with a dielectric constant of 3.9 at 60 Hz and a volume resistivity of greater than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature. EP3HT-LO withstands a variety of chemicals, such as water, oils, fuels, acids, and bases. This high-temperature resistant system is serviceable from -60 to 400° F (-51 to 204° C).

As a one-part compound, EP3HT-LO offers convenient handling and processing. It cures with heat, quickly polymerizing in as little as 5 to 10 min at 300° F (~ 150° C). This epoxy bonds well to metals, glass, composites, ceramics, and many plastics. EP3HT-LO is available for use in ½ pints, pints, quarts, gallons, and syringes. It has a shelf life of six months at ambient temperatures in original, unopened containers.

Master Bond NASA low outgassing compounds are formulated as one- and two-part epoxy, silicone, UV, and LED curing systems, with a variety of performance properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity, electrical insulation, cryogenic serviceability, optical clarity, and more. Learn more about these low-outgassing systems at https://www.masterbond.com/certifications/nasa-low-outgassing.

