OPC UA Compliance Test Tool update expands companion testing

The OPC Foundation will release an initial version of the OPC UA Compliance Test Tool (UACTT) supporting OPC UA Specification version 1.05.06. The tool provides compliance testing capabilities for vendors, system integrators, and end users working with OPC UA-based products and solutions.

The UACTT tests OPC UA Client, Server, Publisher, Subscriber, and Global Discovery Server (GDS) products for compliance with the OPC UA specification. More than 2,600 test scripts validate basic functionality. This release also adds testing of semantics defined in Companion Specifications.

Benefits of using the UACTT include:

Helps confirm consistent implementation of OPC UA specifications.

Supports interoperability testing between products from different vendors.

Identifies issues earlier in development.

Supports preparation for OPC UA certification.

Supports product quality validation.

This release supports updates in the OPC UA Core and OPC UA FX specifications and expands automated test coverage for Companion Specifications. It enables validation of information model implementations across 124 standardized Companion Specifications, including harmonized models for Device Integration, UA for Machinery, and PA-DIM.

The tool validates both type definitions and instances to confirm that products implement intended information model semantics. This helps reduce integration issues and supports reliable discovery and interaction by UA Clients with elements defined in Companion Specifications.

New test scripts are intended to support early use of Companion Specification testing until joint working groups publish additional test cases. Working groups can extend coverage with additional modeling and functional tests. The tool’s interface and log messages show passed and failed tests to support troubleshooting. End users can also use the tool during commissioning to validate product compliance.

Companion Specification testing has been validated with multiple sample servers and is being used in implementation testing. The UACTT with these features is scheduled for release at the end of this year and will be available to all users of the tool.

The UACTT is available from the OPC Foundation website at no cost to OPC Foundation Corporate Members.

For more information, visit opcfoundation.org.