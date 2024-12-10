Optimizing Energy Efficiency Through Multi-Use Monitoring Relays

Sponsored by Altech.

Monitoring relays are essential for the safe and efficient operation of electrical systems. They continuously monitor critical parameters such as voltages, currents, frequencies and phase rotation, triggering a response when abnormalities arise. For example, they can prevent motors from overheating due to unbalanced loads, which could lead to uneven wear and tear if left unchecked. They ensure the reliable run-time of control panels. By detecting and responding to deviations from preset thresholds, monitoring relays safeguard expensive automation and control equipment — helping to minimize costly repairs.

While these devices play an important role in maintaining system stability, traditional designs often come with limitations that can complicate their use. Many monitoring relays are unable to track multiple variables simultaneously, requiring separate devices that add complexity to system management. Automation and control components supplier Altech addresses these issues with its Alsense monitoring relay, which offers multi-use capabilities by consolidating a wide range of values in one unit.

“It’s a multi-value monitoring device for pretty much all the values,” says Markus Kraess, product manager at Altech. “It really adds value by providing data for increased energy efficiency and supporting the maintenance of systems to react quickly to potential failures — but also, in general, for process automation and process monitoring, which can be done with high accuracy.”

Alsense measures current, voltage, energy, power and more in both single- and three-phase applications. It features a 24-bit sampling resolution, processing 9,800 samples per second at an impressive accuracy of 0.01%. It integrates all monitored data and transmits it directly to other components via the Modbus protocol. Users can then leverage this data to perform calculations and analyses tailored to their specific needs.

Unlike some devices that require software, Alsense can be used directly with Modbus-compatible equipment, though Altech also offers optional software for added control. Alsense operates seamlessly within industrial environments, connecting to motors and enabling data transfer to programmable logic controllers (PLCs) or cloud-based systems.

“It works either directly with the PLC and HMI, which has a Modbus interface, but it can also work through the cloud — for example, through an IoT module or any other Modbus master in the cloud,” says Kraess. “It also has two digital outputs that can be used directly on the unit.”

In contrast to other monitoring relays that may come with unnecessary features, Alsense focuses on straightforward precise measurement of analog electrical values for digital processing, analysis and visualization.

“It doesn’t manipulate or calculate data — it just collects the data, and users can do whatever their requirement is with a PLC or through any other system they have,” says Kraess. “It doesn’t have a display or its own microcontroller like a PLC. It’s a basic data collector, so it collects data about the energy of whatever device is hooked up to the energy monitor. That’s what sets it apart — it’s very simple to use and cost-effective compared to similar devices.”

Alsense finds applications across most industries, especially those emphasizing energy efficiency. From HVAC and power transmission to automation and SCADA, it supports optimized operations — helping businesses achieve greater control over their systems.

