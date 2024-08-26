optoNCDT 1900 laser sensors now optimized for industrial environments

The optoNCDT 1900 series of laser triangulation sensors are quick and easy to operate. They combine a compact size and an integrated controller with fieldbus connection and high precision. The new protective housing with air purging and cooling means the sensors are now even better suited for use in industrial environments.

The optoNCDT 1900 laser triangulation sensors are used for automated displacement, distance and position measurements in industrial processes. In applications such as automotive manufacturing, 3D printing, coordinate measuring machines, injection molding, packaging and CNC machines, as well as in the battery industry, smartphone production, robotic applications and wood processing, they provide high accuracy measurements.

With the new protective housing, which is now available, these sensors are even better suited for use in industrial environments. The housing does not completely enclose the sensor, as it already has an IP67 protection rating. It is easily mounted on the front of the sensor and enables a compact design to be maintained. The protective housing has an air purge for cleaning the protective windows. This also cools the sensor.

With the integrated EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP and PROFINET interfaces, the optoNCDT 1900 sensors can also be easily connected to control systems. Advantages arise especially in dynamic processes and when several devices and machines are networked with each other. The laser sensors use two-stage measurement averaging to ensure a smooth signal curve at steps and edges, which prevents signal overshoots. For changing surfaces, Advanced Surface Compensation is available, which adjusts the exposure time to the target surface when the surface changes quickly.

For more information, visit micro-epsilon.com.